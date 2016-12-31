Guide to New Year's Eve on the Coffs Coast

Still haven't got plans for New Year's Eve.

So how will you see in the New Year?

Head to the Jetty for tonight's fireworks display and laser show from 9.30pm or check out some great entertainment at Coffs Coast venues.

Here's a guide to entertainment on the Coffs Coast.

NEW YEAR'S EVE AROUND THE VENUES

C.ex Woolgoolga

Playing tonight at Woolgoolga C.Ex.

Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga Are you celebrating with us tonight? We have a great night lined up for you as well as our cocktail specials. Bring in the New Year at the Seaview!

Amble Inn New Years lunch and dinner.

Coramba Hotel here's not better way to welcome in 2017 than at your local, with the locals. Blue Triangle performing live tonight to bring in the New Year! Happy New Year!

Blue Triangle are playing the Coramba Hotel tonight.

Moonee Beach Tavern

Countdown is on...almost time to say goodbye to 2016. We wish everyone a Happy new year. We are open as normal tonight with our kids club kicking off from 5.30 so come and join us for one last dinner before we jump into 2017. C.ex Coffs Bring in the new year at C.ex Coffs with The Adam Eckersley Band live and free in our Vista Lounge from 8.30pm.

The Adam Eckersley Band playing tonight at C.ex Coffs for free from 8.30pm.

Hoey Moey New Year's Eve: Come and celebrate tonight with The Stripes & DJ OB1 as we bring in the new year in style. Live music kicks off at 6pm.

The Stripes and DJ OB1 will play the Hoey Moey tonight.

Pier Hotel Coffs Harbour

Celebrate New Year's Eve at the Pier with this fantastic band!

Catch Thorazoo at The Pier Hotel tonight.

You're in luck at The Planto with all day dining from 12pm-9pm.

All day dining at the Planto.

The Coffs

The Groove Robbers. Entertainment across two rooms.

Groove Robbers play tonight.

Coast Hotel

TOGA TOGA TOGA PARTY tonight.

Expect live music in the beer garden until 12, and DJ's spinning the tunes across 2 levels until 3am.

Toga Party at the Coast Hotel.

Toormina Hotel

New Years Eve Celebrations.

Sawtell Hotel

Ben Francis plays the Sawtell Hotel.

Sawtell RSL Club

New Years Eve (New Years Eve - Quick Fix) join us from 8pm

Quick Fix play the Sawtell RSL tonight.

Ocean View Hotel

Urunga

New Years Eve!

'PHAT TRACTA'

playing from 8pm

Bring in the new year with us at the Ocean View Hotel!

Federal Hotel Bellingen

NYE with The Ninth Chapter

Ninth Chapter rock the Federal Hotel tonight.

Valla Beach Tavern

Pork Sword playing from 8.30pm until late.