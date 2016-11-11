Welcome to the dark side

FOLLOW your nose down Cox Lane to the smell of roasting coffee and you will find Dark Arts Coffee Academy.

The non-descript grey building with wrought iron gates hides an eclectic 16th century Gothic-fusion décor. With dark, pressed metal ceilings, commissioned graffiti murals, a blend of antique and industrial furniture and some beautiful chandeliers thrown in for good measure you would be forgiven for thinking you were in one of Melbourne's signature stylish, but oh-so-secret, cafes.

Glenn Anthony is the driving force behind this new business and it's clear this is not his first time roasting coffee.

"I'm originally from Melbourne and everyone who walks in here says it feels like Melbourne," Glenn said.

For the past few years Glenn has been selling wholesale coffee and operating a similar business model on the Northern Rivers.

"When it was time for a change and a new challenge I looked south," he said.

"The Coffs Coast is as much a lifestyle as a business decision. I fell in love with the area and I see Coffs as being a city that's offering a lot of potential. It has great coffee and food options and bringing this business adds to the vibe that makes the town a destination.

"I was looking for something grungy and tucked away. When I saw this space I knew it was perfect. I had an artist from Brisbane to do the mural and Jordan from local company Rewind Designs, built all the fittings. I even managed to get a 100-year-old door from a local dairy farm."

The décor and ambiance is amazing but the focus here is coffee and food.

Dark Arts is seriously immersed in the world of coffee excellence, importing green beans from some of the most renowned coffee regions in the world and roasting on-site. And if you prefer a spot of tea, there is a range of organic and tea blends.

The espresso bar opens 6.30am weekdays and the kitchen starts cooking breakfast from 7.30am.

Two in-house chefs bring their experience from inner city restaurants in Melbourne and Sydney and both are passionate about vegan food because of the culinary creativity it offers. The menu offers Mediterranean/Asian fusion and some sweet treats that take a step away from the expected.

As the name suggests, Dark Arts Coffee Academy is a coffee industry provider and provides wholesale coffee (with barista training) as well as one-day barista classes to the public.

"We limit the classes to eight so everyone gets plenty of hands-on time on the machine. What's exciting about this class it that it happens in a working café. We have two coffee machines side by side and people learn while the café is open and buzzing."

"We don't just teach you how to push the buttons. It's all about understanding the technique and knowing the reasons behind why you need to do things a certain way for a great result."

Barista classes open to the public are suitable for beginners to intermediate. You just need to pre-book.

Dark Arts is on Cox Lane (behind Dan Murphy's, under Club 300 Bowling) 6.30am to 3pm weekdays and from the first Saturday in December open for breakfast. Private functions by arrangement. Inquiries 0435 550 559