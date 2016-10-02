Weight limit put on bridge until repaired

A WEIGHT limit has been imposed on Barden's Bridge on Crossmaglen Rd due to damage to a supporting girder.

"We're very aware that this will cause some inconvenience to local residents, road users and some businesses, but we have to put public safety at the forefront,” said Allan Hindmarsh, council's group leader infrastructure construction and maintenance.

A load limit of 16 tons has been placed on Barden's Bridge over Bonville Creek just north of the Gleniffer Rd and Crossmaglen Rd intersection until the damaged girder is being replaced.

Replacement of the damaged girder will require the full closure of the road to all vehicles on Crossmaglen Rd between 7am and 4pm on Wednesday.

Council is liaising with emergency services to provide essential support for the residents of Crossmaglen. In addition, a small, temporary footbridge will be erected immediately east of the existing road bridge to allow pedestrian access past the work site.

Council understands the closure of Crossmaglen Rd will potentially cause significant inconvenience. Residents with specific concerns or questions can contact Terry Thorn at council on 66484000.

"The works are essential and, in addition, they require specialist skills, processes and equipment.”