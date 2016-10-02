25°
News

Weight limit put on bridge until repaired

2nd Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WEIGHT limit has been imposed on Barden's Bridge on Crossmaglen Rd due to damage to a supporting girder.

"We're very aware that this will cause some inconvenience to local residents, road users and some businesses, but we have to put public safety at the forefront,” said Allan Hindmarsh, council's group leader infrastructure construction and maintenance.

A load limit of 16 tons has been placed on Barden's Bridge over Bonville Creek just north of the Gleniffer Rd and Crossmaglen Rd intersection until the damaged girder is being replaced.

Replacement of the damaged girder will require the full closure of the road to all vehicles on Crossmaglen Rd between 7am and 4pm on Wednesday.

Council is liaising with emergency services to provide essential support for the residents of Crossmaglen. In addition, a small, temporary footbridge will be erected immediately east of the existing road bridge to allow pedestrian access past the work site.

Council understands the closure of Crossmaglen Rd will potentially cause significant inconvenience. Residents with specific concerns or questions can contact Terry Thorn at council on 66484000.

"The works are essential and, in addition, they require specialist skills, processes and equipment.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
Danger bound on Newmans Road

Danger bound on Newmans Road

CONCERNS have been raised a proposed 196-lot housing development in West Woolgoolga could put greater pressure on kangaroo populations.

Weight limit put on bridge until repaired

A WEIGHT limit has been imposed on Barden's Bridge on Crossmaglen Rd

Foodies delight at twilight market return

DINNER'S READY: It's all about tasty food and sweet treats at the Twilight Food Market.

The return of the popular Twilight Food Market.

New fire breaks out near Pacific Highway

RFS respond to out of control blaze

Local Partners

New fire breaks out near Pacific Highway

New Clarence Valley fire starts after Station Creek blaze is brought under control

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

Michelle Manning hangs on to the medal her daughter Nyree won in rowing at a previous transplant games. Michelle and her son are going back to the games representing a donor family after donating Nyree's organs after her death.

MICHELLE Manning still holds Nyree's silver medal with pride

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

A WAVE of new shows will launch after footy finals weekend wraps up.

Britney Spears smoked cannabis as a teenager

Britney Spears

Britney Spears experimented with cannabis when she was 17.

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga to perform in coveted spot

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Buy Separately or Together

2/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 3 1 2 $410,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 3 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $819,000 ...

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $995,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

Dual living with lovely mountain vista...

8 Nelson Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 3 2 $395,000 ...

In the friendly country village of picturesque Nana Glen a relaxing 23 minutes' drive from Coffs Harbour you'll find this charming home featuring French doors, the...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000 ...

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

There aren&#39;t many in Sawtell where you can just move in!

89a Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 Price Range...

Here's a rare opportunity to buy now and start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle today! Occupying a prime central position, you will enjoy wandering down to...

New Listing

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $475,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Best of both worlds, serenity and close to amenities...

4 Topaz Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000 ...

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, whilst still enjoying local beaches, cafes and restaurants? This 3 bedroom country style home with bull nose...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record