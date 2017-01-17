Wear pink and slog cancer

GOOD CAUSE: Don pink at your next cricket match.

NANA Glen Cricket Club and Bonville Public School are among some of the local clubs that are stepping up to the crease in pink for the McGrath Foundation Pink Stumps Day.

Pink Stumps ambassador and director Tracy Bevan challenged the rest of the community to go pink and encouraged everyone to participate.

"Pink Stumps Day is a great way to bring the magic of the Pink Test to your home town or suburb while having fun, showing off your cricket skills and raising money to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia,” she said.

Pink Stumps Day plays a vital fundraising role to help achieve the foundation's mission of ensuring every family impacted by breast cancer has access to a dedicated breast care nurse, no matter where they live or their financial situation.

McGrath Foundation president and co-founder Glenn McGrath recognised the contribution Australian communities mad through fundraising and awareness-raising activities for the McGrath Foundation.

"This is the seventh annual Pink Stumps Day and it continues to be our biggest community fundraising initiative; we are incredibly grateful for the support of people from right across the country,” he said.

"Our 117 McGrath Breast Care Nurses make life for families experiencing breast cancer just that little bit easier; they're at the heart of what we do at the McGrath Foundation.”

Registrations for Pink Stumps Day are now open at www.pinkstumpsday.com.au.

While the official Pink Stumps Day is on Saturday February 18, participants are welcome to host their event before then or any time up to April.

The McGrath Foundation thanks all Australians for digging deep and donating during the Pink Test which resulted in fundraising over $500,000 during the five days of cricket.

"We are immensely grateful - we just could not do what we do without the support of people across this great country,” McGrath Foundation CEO Petra Buchanan said.

More than 50,000 Australians experiencing breast cancer have now been supported by McGrath Breast Care Nurses, but demand continues to outstrip supply.

With five-year survival rates for breast cancer now at 90% and the number of people living with a previous breast cancer diagnosis growing from 159,235 in 2008 to a projected 209,200 in 2017, Australia has a critical gap in breast care nursing services.