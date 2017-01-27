W.E. Smith workers work for action with Federal MP

WHAT NEXT? Staff of W.E. Smith gather at Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office in Coffs Harbour on Friday.

A SHADOW of uncertainty has been placed over the futures of 80 workers behind troubled engineering company W.E. Smith.

At the start of the week workers turned up to the Boambee East factory to find the gates locks and a sign claiming it had moved to a new address.

The company signs were painted over while another sign read: "The company is on paid leave from 23/1 to 30/1.”

An alternative address listed turned out to just be a mailing address.

That followed three weeks of no pay and seven months of no superannuation.

W.E. Smith staff outside of Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office. Trevor Veale

Patrick Bayndrian, who had worked with the company for more than 22 years, said it was catastrophe.

But what hit him hardest was not knowing what the future had in store.

Patrick had no idea of when he is to go back to work, or even if he will at all return to W.E. Smith.

He said workers were meant to return to work on January 9 but that date had since been delayed to January 30.

Patrick said the return dates were pushed back to January 16 then January 23 and finally at the end of the month.

The promise of pay was also pushed back.

He said he had received a text message from his management which said workers would be paid within 24-48 hours on Wednesday.

This did not happen.

"It's a little disappointing with the way the company and management deal with staff,” Patrick said.

"For us, it's as if they're wanting us to fail.

"As far as we know the company is closed.”

None of what had happened was anything new for the workers at W.E. Smith.

For more than two years the company has scraped through, largely with the help of its workers who reduced the number of working days and worked for no pay.

Patrick said this was part of the reason so many workers held their loyalty with the company.

He said there was too much time, effort and money invested to simply walk away from the company.

Dozens of W.E. Smith workers gathered at Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office on Friday. Trevor Veale

W.E. Smith workers joined the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union.

AMWU NSW secretary Tim Ayres said had "gone without wages, worked shorter hours, taken force annual leave and this week they have arrived at work to find the locks have been changed in the middle of the night - they deserve better than that”.

"These workers have dipped into their pockets to try and save the company,” he said

Workers and AMWU representatives met with Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker yesterday.

Mr Hartsuyker said he would work with the relevant federal agencies, including the Australian Securities and Investment Commission and the Australian Tax Office.

W.E. Smith has been contacted for comment.