28°
News

W.E. Smith workers work for action with Federal MP

Keagan Elder
| 27th Jan 2017 12:52 PM
WHAT NEXT? Staff of W.E. Smith gather at Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office in Coffs Harbour on Friday.
WHAT NEXT? Staff of W.E. Smith gather at Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office in Coffs Harbour on Friday. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SHADOW of uncertainty has been placed over the futures of 80 workers behind troubled engineering company W.E. Smith.

At the start of the week workers turned up to the Boambee East factory to find the gates locks and a sign claiming it had moved to a new address.

The company signs were painted over while another sign read: "The company is on paid leave from 23/1 to 30/1.”

An alternative address listed turned out to just be a mailing address.

That followed three weeks of no pay and seven months of no superannuation.

W.E. Smith staff outside of Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker&#39;s office.
W.E. Smith staff outside of Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office. Trevor Veale

Patrick Bayndrian, who had worked with the company for more than 22 years, said it was catastrophe.

But what hit him hardest was not knowing what the future had in store.

Patrick had no idea of when he is to go back to work, or even if he will at all return to W.E. Smith.

He said workers were meant to return to work on January 9 but that date had since been delayed to January 30.

Patrick said the return dates were pushed back to January 16 then January 23 and finally at the end of the month.

The promise of pay was also pushed back.

He said he had received a text message from his management which said workers would be paid within 24-48 hours on Wednesday.

This did not happen.

"It's a little disappointing with the way the company and management deal with staff,” Patrick said.

"For us, it's as if they're wanting us to fail.

"As far as we know the company is closed.”

None of what had happened was anything new for the workers at W.E. Smith.

For more than two years the company has scraped through, largely with the help of its workers who reduced the number of working days and worked for no pay.

Patrick said this was part of the reason so many workers held their loyalty with the company.

He said there was too much time, effort and money invested to simply walk away from the company.

Dozens of W.E. Smith workers gathered at Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker&#39;s office on Friday.
Dozens of W.E. Smith workers gathered at Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office on Friday. Trevor Veale

W.E. Smith workers joined the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union.

AMWU NSW secretary Tim Ayres said had "gone without wages, worked shorter hours, taken force annual leave and this week they have arrived at work to find the locks have been changed in the middle of the night - they deserve better than that”.

"These workers have dipped into their pockets to try and save the company,” he said

Workers and AMWU representatives met with Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker yesterday.

Mr Hartsuyker said he would work with the relevant federal agencies, including the Australian Securities and Investment Commission and the Australian Tax Office.

W.E. Smith has been contacted for comment.

Coffs Coast Advocate
W.E. Smith workers work for action with Federal MP

W.E. Smith workers work for action with Federal MP

A SHADOW of uncertainy has been placed over the futures of 80 workers behind troubled engineering company W.E. Smith.

Friend's Facebook plea to rescue Aussie in Thailand

No way home until $52,000+ medial bill at Thai Hospital is paid.

Clawing back catches from illegal crab fishing

SEIZED: Some of the illegal crab pots seized as part of Operation Portunus since Christmas.

NSW Fisheries operation targets illegal crab and prawn fishing

Road repaired to popular picnic spot after storms

Bangalore Falls, Bindarri National Park

Road repaired to Bindarray Picnic Area after storms

Local Partners

Couch fished out: Australia Day partiers trash local lake

AMONG all the litter left over from Australia Day revellers was an actual couch found in the lake itself, to their disbelief.

Shop closes early on Aus Day due to 'public behaviour'

The sign posted on the doors of Muzza's Milk Bar, Evans Head.

Ice cream store takes a stand, shuts up shop

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Things to do on Australia Day on the Coffs Coast

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Toormina Hotel has a big day of family activities planned for Australia Day. Check out your local venues Facebook page for details.

Coffs Coast's Australia Day activities

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

WHEN IT comes to this mighty fine nation, there is little that is more violently divisive than the Triple J Hottest 100.

  • Music

  • 27th Jan 2017 11:32 AM

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

STYLISH &amp; SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE

2/66 Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Town House 3 2 1 $365,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, retirement home or an investment, this beautifully presented two level, townhouse is sure to impress. Upstairs boasts...

Rare 881m2 Block Backing Golf Course

5 Ensign Cove, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the ... $299,000

Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the back of your property for a north eastern view will be a great place to enjoy outdoor living...

Tropical setting, minutes to school, day care &amp; New Café

77 Blackbutt Ave, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $399,000

It's Unbelievable that this weather board built Family home on concrete slab has not been snapped up! Boasting very large living area with high raked ceiling's...

Life Could Be A Holiday

113/64 Newman Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 1 1 1 $80,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, relocatable home located in Sunset Caravan Park, Woolgoolga. Situated on a generous site, in a quiet...

Amazing Modern Home Nestled in Woolgoolga

2/21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 3 $780,000

Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach & central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...

Beachside Living at it&#39;s Best

37 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $1,100,000

Backing onto Coastal Reserve this superb two storey residence offers an enviable coastal lifestyle ideal for families seeking a private haven. Ideally positioned...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Beach Street Opportunity

10 - 12 Beach Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 1 $475,000

Located just on the fringe of the main CBD of Woolgoolga this property oozes location and future potential.The land size is a large 1093m2 with a very accomodating...

LOOKING FOR A SEACHANGE

104/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 1 $285,000

If its lifestyle, you are after, then look no further, this low maintenance 3 bedrooms home is located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines Over, 50's Residential Park...

Great Location with Ocean Views Woolgoolga

7 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

6 months old & enjoying a pleasant treed outlook with some distant ocean views is this fantastic, light filled open plan property with only minutes' walk to beach...

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Auction breaks Moonee Beach sale record

RECORD PRICE: This Estuary Dr home sold for 1.355 million at the weekend

An Estuary Dr property has achieved a record residential price

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Steady growth in a Coffs buyer's market

Boambee stood out as the region's most expensive suburb for houses with a $650,000 median sale price.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!