Splash water park injured swimmer: authorities rescue injured person from floating Splash water park in Coffs Harbour

ENJOYING the summer holidays on the Splash Waterpark in the Coffs Harbour jetty took an unexpected turn this afternoon.

Paramedics said a young boy dislocated his knee on the inflatable water park.

Emergency services are on scene at the moment.

Located approximitely 50m off Jetty Beach, lifeguards treated the boy on the waterpark but were unable to get him back onto the beach.

Emergency services are waiting for a jet ski to transport the boy to shore.