Waterfall Way crash causes traffic slowdown

4th Oct 2016 3:48 PM Updated: 4:50 PM

ONE lane is operating at Waterfall Way near Fernmount following a single-vehicle accident this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene at around 2.30pm to reports of a vehicle rollover.

An Ambulance Media spokeswoman said a man and a woman, both aged between 25 and 30, were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.

Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews are also on scene to assist in moving the vehicle.

More on this story as information comes to light.

Topics:  ambulance, crash, fernmount, traffic, waterfall way

