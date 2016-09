The Pacific Jewel was hard to miss from Gallows.

COFFS Harbour residents may have been surprised to see a cruise ship a short distance off shore today.

The Pacific Jewel, en route from Sydney to Moreton Bay, stopped about one mile from the entrance to the harbour so local water police could assist in a medical evacuation.

The ship requested evacuation of a female passenger suffering abdominal pain.

Water police transported the woman and her partner to shore before paramedics transferred the couple to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.