Water park opens with a Splash

YOU BEAUTY: The water park is now up and running, but on Monday eager beachgoers watched from afar after the opening was delayed.

DESPITE a delayed start, Coffs residents and holidaymakers are off and swimming at the Splash Waterpark at the Jetty.

The inflatable water park was set to open on Monday but strong winds forced the opening to be pushed to another day with more favourable conditions.

Having just wrapped up a stint in Japan, the water park has arrived on our shores for a second time after last year's successful trial, with the fun times finally kicking off for those eagerly waiting around 9am.

The crew at Splash Water Park says to keep in mind the minimum qualifying details to take part.

You must be aged at least six, 110cm tall and must be able to swim.

Anyone aged under 10 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices are $15 an hour per person.

One-hour sessions will be running throughout the day, with the first at 9am and the last at 5pm.

Swimmers will be given a lifejacket and a safety talk before heading off to the park.

Splash Water Park will be open at Jetty Beach until April 30 and will be operating on school holidays and at weekends.