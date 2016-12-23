Warning issued over electricity scams

NSW Police are warning people to be wary of an electricity company scam that is operating on the Coffs Coast.

A RACKET of scam artists are hounding Coffs Coast locals posing that they work for electrcity companies to fleece unsuspecting locals.

Police have issued a warning that the scam artists are both calling households and issuing fraudalent energy bills, that are so realistic looking a number of people have paid only to later find out they have been conned.

Coffs Clarence Police said there are reports of scammers calling up claiming to be from energy providers and stating that the call recipient owes money.

"The scammers threaten to disconnect power unless immediate payment is made,” police advised.

"If you get a call like this, hang up and call your energy retailer directly. Get their phone number from their website or your most recent bill. Don't use any contact details given to you by the caller.”

Local banks have also reported to police that a number of customers have recieved extremely well crafted bills via email that appeared to be from electricty companies.

These bills used electricty company letter heads and logos and appear strikingly close to actual emailed power bills.

One way to distinguish a fake is to hover over the email address for the company and often an overseas email address is visible in the address bar.