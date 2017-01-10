Warner hits big for Hughes

PROUD KNOCK: Australian batsman David Warner played a fine knock against Pakistan at the SCG to score the fastest Test century in Australia. He paid tribute to Phillip Hughes who was felled at the ground in 2014.

AHEAD of the One Day International against Pakistan later this month, Australian opener David Warner will again look to fallen mate Phillip Hughes for inspiration to make runs.

Warner opened up about the close connection he shared with Hughes at the end of the third and final Test against Pakistan, where he became the first batsman to score a ton in the the opening session of an Australian Test.

Warner was fielding close to the Macksville-born Hughes when he was felled by a bouncer by Sean Abbott at the SCG in 2014 in a Sheffield Shield match.

On his way out to bat in the final Test against Pakistan, Warner placed his hand on the plaque dedicated to Hughes outside of the Australian dressing room.

Following this touch, Warner went on to score a century before lunch on the first day of the Sydney Test.

In a press conference following the match Warner opened up about the legacy Hughes left with him when he takes to the SCG field.

"Every time I walk out here we've got our little mate (Hughes) walking with us,” he said.

"It's always in the back of my mind when I walk out there that he's with me.

"I always think that he's at the other end with me, so every time I score runs here or score a hundred, it's always for him.”

Warner blasted a quick fire century to draw up alongside cricket legends Don Bradman, Charles Macartney and Victor Trumper as the only Australians to score a ton before lunch on the first day of a Test.

Warner went on to score 113 off 95 deliveries in the first innings before he was caught by Sarfraz Ahmed off a Wahad Riaz delivery.

He backed this up with a quick half century in the second innings, scoring 55 off 27 balls.

Australia won the three match Test series 3-0.

Warner scored two centuries, the highest (144) at the MCG.

Australia will play Pakistan in a five match ODI series, starting this Friday. The SCG ODI will be played on January 22.