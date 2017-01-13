War legacy passed down with scholarships

DID your grandfather or great-grandfather or even your great great-grandfather serve in any of the Australian forces during World War I or World War II?

Perhaps it was your grandmother or great grandmother or even your great great-grandmother.

Are you under 25 years of age? If so, you may be eligible to apply for a Gallipoli Scholarship for your first year of University. Up to seven Scholarships are awarded each year for eligible students living in NSW or the ACT or attending an accredited University in NSW or the ACT.

Scholarships of $5000 are paid in two instalments each of $2500 with the second instalment being paid on successful completion of the first semester of a degree course.

Applications open on receipt of your university placement offer and close March 1 of the first year of your course. Students who defer their first year of university should apply in the year they first attend.

Scholarships are aimed at young men and women who are "doing it tough”. You must be able to satisfy the selection committee that you can finish the course but more consideration is given to applicants whose families are experiencing hardship, ill health, financial problems or other circumstances which can be qualified as necessitous circumstances. Evidence of your circumstances may be required. Applicants must also qualify for payment of Youth Allowance, Austudy, ABStudy or the Veterans' Children Education Scheme (VCES).

Have a look at the website www.gallipolischolarship. org and see if you qualify. If you do, we'd like to hear from you.

Call 0418 688 400 if you have questions related to the Scholarship.

The decision of the independent Scholarship Selection Committee will be final.