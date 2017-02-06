Wanted man nabbed while napping in gutter

Over the past week police have been on the hunt for the Toormina man who had managed to evade arrest on two occasions.

POLICE have made a chance arrest when they stopped to check on a man who was sleeping in a gutter, only to discover he was a wanted fugitive, according to Coffs/Clarence LAC.

Over the past week police have been on the hunt for the Toormina man, 18, who had managed to evade arrest on two occasions.

At around 7:24 on Saturday morning, police were on patrol in Wentworth Av when they spotted the man sleeping in the gutter and stopped to check on his welfare.

According to Coffs/Clarence LAC he was then arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was refused bail and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court.