VW says 'auf wiedersehen' to WRC

VOLKSWAGEN Motorsport has officially announced the upcoming Kennards Hire Rally Australia will be its last in the World Rally Championship.

The Coffs Coast event from November 17-20 will mark the end of the team's wildly successful four-year run in the WRC.

In that time, Volkswagen secured four consecutive Manufacturers' championships while Sebastien Ogier claimed four Drivers' titles.

The move away from the WRC is apparently to allow Volkswagen to focus on "new technologies and customer sport”.

Since making its debut on the 2013 Rallye Monte-Carlo, Volkswagen's Polo R WRC has become the most successful rally car in the sport's history, racking up 42 wins from the 51 rallies it has contested to date.

There have also been 85 podiums and 622 stage wins.

Speaking to RedBull.com just ahead of Volkswagen's announcement, Ogier paid tribute to the Polo R WRC when asked about his favourite rally car of all time.

"I must mention the Volkswagen Polo, because I've achieved so much with it,” Ogier said.

"That's the car that will remain in my heart forever.”