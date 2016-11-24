Visits from women in pink

AWARENESS of breast cancer screening was the topic of discussion for the Sikh community in Woolgoolga recently.

Pink Sari, a project launched in 2013 that aims to raise awareness about breast screening among the Indian and Sri Lankan communities, came to Woolgoolga to do a presentation about the importance of women's health.

About 300 sikh men and women from the area showed up at the temple on the hill to hear Amy Kaur, a sikh community volunteer, Kalwant Kaur, Pink Sari ambassador and Charu Bhatia, the secretary of Pink Sari Incorporated talk about the project.

Indian and Sri Lankan communities have one of the lowest rates of breast screening in NSW.

Ms Bhatia said the community of Woolgoolga was supportive of the project and they received lots of praise from men, women and local doctors.

"Children had a lot of initiative, convincing the mothers to come talk to us,” she said.

Ms Bhatia continued to say family support was very strong in Woolgoolga and the project was just as important to the men.

In total, 33 women registered for a mammogram on the day.

"The majority of people who came and have settled into the community or have been there for awhile were on top of their health compared to those who had only recently moved,” she said.

The project is led by the NSW Multicultural health communication service and the NSW refugee health service with funding received from the Cancer Institute NSW.