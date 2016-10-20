23°
News

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

Bill North
| 20th Oct 2016 12:38 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COLLEAGUES from the supermarket chain who employed Jodie Spears say they feel like they've lost a sister.

The 32-year-old mother of three died last Thursday when the Suzuki scooter she was riding was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Rd. She was riding home to Coutts Crossing from a shift as a checkout assistant at Woolworths Grafton.

Woolworths Grafton store manager Gary O'Neill said Mrs Spears was like family for many of the staff.

"It's been a pretty sombre time for us here," Mr O'Neill told The Daily Examiner today.

"Jodie was a well loved team member. We thought of her a family, we feel like we've lost a sister.

"She had a bubbly personality that was infectious, not only for her family, her friends and for us, but for customers as well, so she'll be sorely missed."

Mr O'Neill said Woolworths staff will form a guard of honour at Mrs Spears' funeral to be held at 10.30am this Tuesday, October 25 at Christ Church Cathedral in Duke St, Grafton.

"Woolworths will form a guard of honour and do whatever we can to support the family," Mr O'Neill said.

"We have a carload of staff coming up from Coffs Harbour to help out at our Grafton store on the day. The support from our leadership team in Coffs Harbour has been great."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jodie spears woolworths

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

COLLEAGUES from the supermarket chain who employed Jodie Spears say they feel like they've lost a sister.

Woolgoolga proving the best

Lakeside Caravan park, park staffer Ryhs Tolhurst with a crew of happy campers at the park's beach front bar be cue area Woolgoolga. 18 October 2016

Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park is Best Holiday Park North Coast

What you need to know about road closures

An aerial view of West Ballina and the major bypass construction works currently underway on the Pacific Highway in August 2009. photo David Nielsen/The Northern Star

Traffic changes still in place along the Pacific highway

North Coast's growing organic industries

Organic farming produce is generally regarded by consumers as being not just healthier, but tastier.

Breakdown of organic farming ventures on North Coast

Local Partners

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

COLLEAGUES from the supermarket chain who employed Jodie Spears say they feel like they've lost a sister.

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

SHE'S the interior designer with no less than three shows on ours screens at the moment. Shaynna Blaze shares some of her style secrets with APN's The Guide.

  • TV

  • 20th Oct 2016 1:00 PM

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Great Investment Walking Distance to the Beach

1/44 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Situated in the heart of a beachside, tourist & shopping hub at Park Beach, and also 500m level walk to great surf breaks, bowling club, cafes as well as major...

Solid Beachside Unit

4/11 Columbus Circuit, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This solidly constructed two bedroom unit is ready to move straight into.Complimented by the fresh paintwork and modern kitchen this property will appeal to both...

Immaculate family home in a sought after street

3 Jack Ladd Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Located in a quiet street and perfectly positioned on the generous 769sqm allotment, this home represents the best in family living. Underneath the home offers a...

Beach Home with Upside

51 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This character filled beach home has abundant size and future potential. This elevated position collects gentle sea breezes on the southern deck. It is a solidly...

Home Sweet Home

8 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area will tick all the boxes, it has been lovingly cared for leaving nothing...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

Rare Jetty Apartment, Top Floor, Ocean Views, Lock-up Garage

5/4 Solitary Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

2 bedroom top floor apartment, enjoying one of the best spots, in an already tightly held block. Positioned near the crest of Beacon Hill. This light, bright and...

Stunning ocean views, spacious and beachside...

2/10-14 Daintree Drive, Korora 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

You can live the quiet beachside life here at "7 Opals". This 303m2 townhouse is ready and waiting for you to simply move in, unpack and enjoy. Walk along the...

Perfect, private and priced to sell!

9 Bonnie Street, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $369,000 ...

This neat brick and tile home offers the ultimate in convenience. Within minutes of the town centre, hospitals, local primary and high schools, sporting fields...

Desirable Jetty living...

11/8-10 Camperdown Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction

Perched with 180 degree views of the ocean, jetty and marina, this premier north/east facing apartment represents one of only a few opportunities to secure...

An entertainer in a dress-circle address

This home at 54 Kratz Dr features on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide

A great entertainer in a sought-after address

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards