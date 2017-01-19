27°
News

Vegemite is back in Aussie hands

19th Jan 2017 10:30 AM
Vegemite is back in Aussie hands, bought back by Bega Cheese.
Vegemite is back in Aussie hands, bought back by Bega Cheese. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S the news today to put a rose in every cheek.

Iconic Australian spread Vegemite, which first hit supermarket shelves in 1922, has been bought back from American multinational Mondelēz International, by grassroots brand Bega Cheese.

The $460 million dollar deal also includes other Kraft labels such as salad dressing and mayonnaise brand Zoosh and beef cooking stock Bonox.

Bega will also get the license for Dairylea and KraftEasy Mac & Cheese.

Bega Cheese executive chairman, Barry Irvin, says he is incredibly proud that a company, which began as a dairy farmer, will today acquire something so culturally significant.

"We feel honoured to be bringing these businesses together and to be taking on the responsibility and guardianship of one of Australia's most loved brands" Mr Irvin says.

Originally owned by the Fred Walker Company, the brand was absorbed by Kraft in 1935 after the death of Fred Walker.

In 2012, Kraft was restructured and Kraft Foods Inc was in turn renamed Mondelēz, which has owned Vegemite for the last five years.

For Mondelēz, this departure means a larger focus on its snacks and confectionery brands, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, The Natural Confectionery Co and Philadelphia cheese.

Australian vice president of Mondelēz, Amanda Banfield, said the "time was right" for Vegemite to take the next step in its journey.

Coffs Coast Advocate
An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

Mr Baird said there would be a Liberal party-room meeting and a spill of leadership positions next week.

Keep your drones out of air space or be burnt with big fines

CLOSE CALL: A drone illegally entered Gladstone Airport, risking up to $8000 in fines.

CASA to fine people flying drones that put aircraft at risk

Tarkeeth Three convicted over battle with "archaic” logging operation

CONVICTED: Scenes as a protester is arrested during last year's Tarkeeth State Forest blockade.

Two men and a woman found guilty of protest action in Bellingen.

Second round of SWIFF guests hit Coffs Coast

MEET THE MAKERS: Zach, Bailey and Alec Doomadgee, the Aboriginal family at the focus of the inspiring new documentary, Zach's Ceremony, will be at the screening.

Day and night screenings, Jetty Theatre today, Bellingen tomorrow.

Local Partners

251 Lismore Go Fund Me campaigns raise $333,500

CHOICE urges potential donors to research crowdfunding campaigns in case plea for help is a scam

All about style at Ballina show and shine

ALL ABOUT STYLE: Damien Veness, from Boat Harbour, with his 1955 DeSoto which he showed at the North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine in Ballina last Sunday.

Damien Veness was keen to restore a car with style

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Last chance to enter for early bird bcu tri tickets

BE QUICK: Early bird ticket sales for the bcu Coffs Kids Triathlon close on Friday.

Enter now for the best-priced start to the bcu Coffs Kids Tri

See the historical heritage horses

OPEN DAY: Enjoy a day out learning or finding your next dream horse from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc. open day.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Gippsland band makes waves as they burst onto the scene at Unify.

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

Dating between the sheets on national TV?

Singles meet for the first time in their underwear in the SBS TV series Undressed.

NO shortage of singles willing to get Undressed with a stranger.

Spacious beachside family home!

8 Nardie Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 $499,000 ...

There's a reason why only four properties in this street have been offered to the market in the past five years! Consider the superb location, the easy stroll to...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 Auction

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

One word STUNNING... beach, views, cafes and location...

22/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 $599,000 ...

Walking into this apartment the first thing that captures your eye is that amazing view. Open plan living, dining and kitchen. Two good size bedrooms and a...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

&quot;Central Spacious Villa&quot;

1/5a Korff Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $300,000

This fabulous 2 bedroom villa located right in the centre of the CBD will suit those downsizing, investors or first home buyers. In a complex of only 2 it features...

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 6 2 2 $830,000

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,340,000

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Our coastline suburbs offer cheapest beach living in NSW

GOING CHEAP: You can snap up a property at Nambucca Heads for as little as $95,000.

Could you imagine buying a beach property for less than $100,000?

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!