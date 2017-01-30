Unsung Heroes: These blokes have saved more lives then can be counted

AS PARAMEDICS Adrian Mowbray, Matthew Dugard, Guys Dickens and Adrian Herd have helped many Coffs Coast people through the hardest days of their lives.

Collectively, this awesome foursome have given around 120-years of service to the NSW Ambulance Service.

As individuals they have left the service to pursue different careers and to start the next chapters in their lives.

In a touching farewell with many laughs, the crew at the NSW Ambulance Service's Coffs Harbour station have farewelled this four pretty amazing paramedics.

"We are losing four of our most esteemed paramedics and the team is really going to miss the personalities, the laughter and the joy that these four men have bought over the years,” Coffs Harbour Ambulance Station Officer Amanda Mordue said.

"There is over 100 years of experience between these men and the lives that they touch daily and the families that they have reassured and comforted through really difficult times is going to be such a lost.”

Born and bred into the service, Adrian Herd, a National Service Medal recipient followed in the footsteps of his father in joining the ambulance service.

Lamenting his career, Adrian said just three of his 28-years as a paramedic were spent outside Coffs Harbour.

"Like all my colleagues we have delivered numerous number of babies and had numerous jobs that have been very testing but the colleagues and working with your mates is what pulls you through,” Adrian said.

Adrian Mowbray who is also a National Service Medal recipient has spent 26-years as a paramedic.

"The highlights for me were coming to Coffs Harbour and working with the people I have worked with in the job and the way the job has evolved clinically over the years - we are way more advanced then what we once were,” Adrian said.

Guy Dickens, a National Service Medal recipient leaves the job after 30 years and stints at Bondi, Paddington, Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour.

"It's a very rewarding and challenging job but its also has its moments of light heartedness that sort of gets you through the days as well - yeah it's been fun,” Guy said.

Of the one job that sticks out: "I had a nude man under a church in Bondi once. Hs name was Scruffy. I had to get him on the bed and call him 'Scruffy from Bondi to Prince of Wales Hospital' tickling his neck and telling him to lie and sit. That was my second day on the job actually - that's memorable.”

Matt Dugard, who joined the service in 2001 has served as an Intensive Care Paramedic Specialist will now join the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service in Lismore.

"My greatest achievement was becoming an Intensive Care Paramedic now I am going to strive hard to be a Critical Care Paramedic,” Matt said.

"We have done many big cases that have brought us together the camaraderie here is unlike any other station that I've worked at in the state so far.”