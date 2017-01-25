Unpaid workers arrive to find company moved

The W.E. Smith logo was painted over and gates to factory locked. January 25, 2017.

UPDATE: THE Australian Manufacturing Workers Union has confirmed that overnight all signage from the W.E. Smith Engineering facility in Boambee was removed.

The union said the action was taken without any consultation with workers or the union.

The last day of work at the site was on December 16.

"Workers were told to take unpaid leave over the holiday and that leave was extended by two weeks in January and the factory was scheduled to reopen on January 30," the AMWU said in a statement.

"The workers have not been told what the future of the factory will be.

"We have not heard anything from either management nor its CEO William Van Vliet, who has been overseas for several weeks.

"If this move represents the closure of the factory, then management should inform the workers immediately to allow them to move on with their lives."

The union said on top of any redundancy conditions, workers are currently owed:

• Three weeks of wages

• Seven months of unpaid superannuation from 2016

• Several months of unpaid superannuation from 2015

• All their leave entitlements

"The way these workers have been treated is an outrage. We will hold Mr Van Vliet accountable for his failure to treat these workers with the respect they deserve.

"We call on all members of the Coffs community, especially their elected representatives, to support the workers in this difficult time," the union stated.

NOON: WORKERS at W.E. Smith have been told they deserved better by Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker given the sacrifices they had made.

"The workers at W.E. Smith have cooperated with management and made numerous sacrifices over the last few years to give the company a chance to survive," he said.

"They've accepted fewer hours, taken longer holidays, agreed to generous payment plans for their unpaid entitlements, and generally done everything possible to help the company stay alive.

"The situation is developing, but based on the information available so far, the workers at W.E. Smith have been treated terribly and they deserve better."

Mr Hartsuyker said he had organised a meeting with company staff and union officials on Friday.

He said he would work with the relevant federal agencies, including Australian Securities and Investment Commission and the Australian Tax Office.

10AM: AMID reports of delayed wage payments, workers gathered outside of troubled engineering company W.E. Smith for a meeting with the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union.

But upon their arrival today they were stunned to be met with a sign outside of the Boambee East factory claiming it had moved to a new address.

There was a second sign notifying workers, "The company is on paid leave from 23/1 to 30/1."

The date on that sign appeared to have been changed from an earlier date.

A sign was put up at the front of the W.E Smith factory at Boambee which stated it had now moved to a Grafton St address. January 25, 2017. Keagan Elder

A wife of a W.E. Smith employee, whose name the Coffs Coast Advocate chose to withhold, said the last payment was made on January 11.

She said payments were usually made every week.

"It's put a lot of pressure on a lot of families," she said.

W.E. Smith has been contacted for comment.