Unchecked Gold Coast Airport lease 'justified and appropriate'

GOLD Coast Airport was granted a lease over NSW Crown reserve without a land assessment, but Lands Minister Niall Blair says it was all above board.

Greens MP Jan Barham, who first asked for the decision to be reviewed in June, finally got a response on Tuesday.

Mr Blair said an independent review found a land assessment was unnecessary.

"The review concluded that in this instance the waiver was justified and appropriate," he said.

Mr Blair added the review's exact findings were confidential, but he offered to meet with Ms Barham to discuss them privately.

The 84-year lease was granted to allow the airport to expand its runway, which critics warned could damage fragile local wildlife habitats.

ARM NEWSDESK