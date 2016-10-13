21°
News

Unchecked Gold Coast Airport lease 'justified and appropriate'

Chris Calcino
| 13th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Gold Coast Airport is undergoing major runway expansion.
Gold Coast Airport is undergoing major runway expansion. Gold Coast Airport

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GOLD Coast Airport was granted a lease over NSW Crown reserve without a land assessment, but Lands Minister Niall Blair says it was all above board.

Greens MP Jan Barham, who first asked for the decision to be reviewed in June, finally got a response on Tuesday.

Mr Blair said an independent review found a land assessment was unnecessary.

"The review concluded that in this instance the waiver was justified and appropriate," he said.

Mr Blair added the review's exact findings were confidential, but he offered to meet with Ms Barham to discuss them privately.

The 84-year lease was granted to allow the airport to expand its runway, which critics warned could damage fragile local wildlife habitats.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  coolangatta, coolangatta airport, crown land, crown reserve, gold coast airport, jan barham, niall blair, nsw politics

Unchecked Gold Coast Airport lease 'justified and appropriate'

Unchecked Gold Coast Airport lease 'justified and...

GOLD Coast Airport was granted a lease over NSW Crown reserve without a land assessment, but Lands Minister Niall Blair says it was all above board.

Pacific Hwy gridlocked as semi-trailer is salvaged

TRUCK SALVAGE: The Pacific Hey northbound lanes near Boambee will be shut to allow a truck to be salvaged.

The Pacific Hwy will be closed to allow a truck to be salvaged

Shark cage fight: For and against in the great white debate

People, not sharks, need the first priority.

Two of our best spar it out over whether or not we should net beaches

Shark nets on way to North Coast after attack

Shark nets accused of killing dolphins coming to North Coast beaches

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

Beautifully presented and full of class, this home is a stylish abode showcasing superb finishes and attention to detail.

2 Baldwin Close, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $535,000

Located in the sought after Lamberts Park Estate, is this very practical home. Designed for modern day living the home enjoys an open floor plan creating a free...

A rare offering of level vacant land in the heart of Woolgoolga!

20 Maldon Place, Woolgoolga 2456

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000 ...

Don't miss this rare opportunity to secure a generous sized level allotment to build your dream home right in the heart of Woolgoolga! Located 600 metres from the...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

This is easy-care beachside living, this is Sapphire Beach...

27 Bluewater Place, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $635,000

A short level walk from this spacious, feature-packed north facing property will see you enjoy the golden sands and sapphire blue waters of one the best beaches on...

&quot;Exudes Character &amp; Charm&quot;

95 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $429,000

Be amazed by the potential of this stunning home the moment you walk through the doors. This huge 5 bedroom home exudes character and charm and is set on a 697 sq...

Breathtaking ocean views, blue chip location, superb quality of build...

12 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Contact agent

This very special property will take your breath away given the outstanding ocean views, quality of build and a "blue chip location" in one of Coffs Harbour's...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000 ...

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

A place to call home...

7/7 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $330,000

Lifestyle and location collide with this beautifully presented three bedroom villa within the popular Green Garden Village complex perfect for retirement or...

&quot;Elevated Brand New Home&quot;

95 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home with elevated views. Features include open plan living, modern kitchen with stainless...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream