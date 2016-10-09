'Unauthorised rave' at Glenugie under investigation

AUTHORITIES will look to prosecute the organisers and host of an 'unauthorised' rave which took place in Glenugie over the long weekend.

Acting Coffs/Clarence crime manager Inspector Kingsley Chapman said it was evident that orders served in conjunction with Clarence Valley Council on Friday, in an attempt to stop the bush doof going ahead, were ignored.

Police who monitored activity at the private property on Franklins Rd over the weekend estimated 1000-1500 people were in attendance on Saturday alone.

Marketed as 'Visual Vibrations', Insp Chapman said the bush doof was definitely not just a local party, with camp-sites and a large stage set up.

He said evidence obtained by officers showed the event was ticketed, and there was a cost to gain entry.

"People always say it's a birthday party; they think they will escape prosecution by using that as an excuse," Insp Chapman said.

"The matter is now under investigation and we are working with council to proceed with legal action, which can include substantial fines."

The maximum penalty for non-compliance of such an order is $5 million for corporations, or $1 million for an individual.

Property owners could also be liable to pay a further $410,000 for each day it continues.

For people that attend these events, Insp Chapman said previous events in the Clarence Valley, including one in June where young man David Gallagher died, showed the risk involved could be substantial.

"The organisers of these events don't seek proper approvals, which are in place to ensure public safety," he said.

"They may purport to have medical and security systems in place if something goes wrong, but the reality is they do not.

"The areas they occur are also remote, which poses difficulties for responding emergency services and can also put an impost on local health systems."

"That's why we target such events - it's not the case that we're out to prevent fun."