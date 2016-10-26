Staring into the eye of a 36-tonne humpback

Close up humpback whale encounters: Coffs Coast resident Brett Vercoe's extraordinarily close encounters with humpback whales.

COFFS Harbour spearfisher and ocean videographer, Brett Vercoe, has captured a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

While diving in Tonga, Brett and his wife Lisa came across two extremely friendly whales.

The incredible footage shows the beautiful interaction between the 36 tonne animal and the couple.

Tonga is renowned for its whale swims, attracting people worldwide to see the gentle giants up close in their element.

Through Blue Water Explorer Tonga, the Vercoe's were able to experience the ultimate whale encounter.