Two men to face court after high speed pursuit

TWO MEN will appear in court today after a prolonged police pursuit along the Pacific Highway on the Mid North Coast.

Police received a number of complaints about the manner of driving of a Toyota Corolla on the Pacific Highway near Grafton yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, November 22).

Just after 2.30pm, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected the car being driven south at Clybucca, 180km south of Grafton, at high speed.

A pursuit was initiated but terminated when the Corolla reached alleged speeds of up to 200km/h.

Police detected the vehicle again another 52km south at Telegraph Point, re-engaging in a pursuit before road spikes were deployed at Sancrox, deflating two of the car's tyres.

The Toyota continued along the Pacific Highway despite having no front tyres, travelling at speeds between 32 and 126km/h and leaving debris across the south-bound lanes of the highway.

Road spikes were again deployed at Herons Creek with the car stopping a short time later, ending a pursuit which lasted up to 260km.

Two men were placed under arrest and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

The car, a rental which had allegedly been stolen from Rutherford, was extensively damaged.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Bateau Bay, was charged with police pursuit - not stop (Skye's Law), exceed speed by more than 45km/h, drive whilst unlicensed, illegal use of a motor vehicle, possess prohibited drug and a revocation of parole warrant.

The 29-year-old passenger, also from Bateau Bay, was charged with being carried in a conveyance.

Both men were refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (Wednesday, November 23).