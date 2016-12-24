Two men charged with assault on off-duty police officer

Two men have been charged with the assault of an off-duty police officer in Macksville last night.

Police said the incident happened around 8.30pm after two men were asked to leave the Star Hotel in River St.

Police will allege the men assaulted a 30-year-old male employee.

Another man, an off-duty police officer, intervened and was also allegedly assaulted.

Both the injured men were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for facial injuries.

Officers from Mid North Coast Local Area Command attended and arrested a man,46.

During the arrest, it's alleged the man resisted arrest and damaged a police vehicle.

He was taken to Macksville Police Station and charged with resist officer in execution of duty, excluded person fail to leave premises when required, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other, destroy or damage property, and excluded person re-enter/attempt to re-enter premises.

The second man left the scene and following inquiries, about 8.45pm, police attended a home on Florence Wilmont Dr, Nambucca Heads, and arrested a man, 26.

He was also taken to Macksville Police Station and charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other, excluded person fail to leave premises when required, and excluded person re-enter/attempt to re-enter premises.

They were both granted conditional bail to appear at Macksville Local Court on Wednesday, February 15.