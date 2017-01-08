Two charged after police officer assaulted

Two men have been charged after a police officer was assaulted suffering mouth and teeth injuries that required 10 stitches on the Mid North Coast overnight.

Officers from the Mid North Coast Local Area Command were patrolling Gregory St, South West Rocks around 9.50pm on Saturday and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said several people in another car drove past the officers and swore at them, with the car stopped a short distance away.

As police approached the car, two men exited the car and began to swear at police.

It is alleged one of the men allegedly assaulted a senior constable, before being subdued by officers with the use of capsicum spray, while the other man hindered police during the arrest.

Police arrested two men, aged 35 and 40, who were taken to Kempsey Police Station.

The 35-year-old man was charged with assaulting police occasioning actual bodily harm, resist police, malicious damage and offensive language.

He was given strict conditional bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on Monday, February 20.

The 40-year-old man was charged with hindering a police officer and offensive language.

He will appear before court at a later date.

Police said the senior constable suffered injuries to his mouth and teeth and received 10 stitches as a result of the incident.