Twin bunch bumper for banana growers

LUCKY BUNCHES: Anthony, Adrian and Dominic Canale show off their fruitful banana tree which produced two bunches at once.

THIRD generation banana farmer Adrian Canale uncovered a sign of hope earlier this week after a tough year.

On Tuesday, Mr Canale came across a cavendish banana tree bearing two perfectly healthy bunches of fruit, which he said was a very rare occurrence.

Mr Canale said he had only seen three sets of two bunches in about 30 years of working on his Boambee property.

"I've been in bananas since I left school, that's coming up to 30 years," he said.

While he said trees could bear two bunches, they were often no good for market because they stunted the growth competing for water.

Mr Canale bagged the two bunches of bananas and looked to round off the year on a positive note.

"It's a good sign for things to come, it's a sign of hope for the next 12 months," he said.

Mr Canale said he had battled with poor banana prices at the start of the year and was then hammered by the East Coast Low storm in early June.

"Because we lost so many in the storm it would be good if all of them did this, double production," he said.

"Productions was down because we lost so many in early June."

Mr Canale said 2016 had been a really hard year as he struggled with growing his bananas at a below cost price.

Recent rains turned Mr Canale's luck as the ground held enough moisture to help make his 28 acres of produce flourish.

To make the most of the good conditions, Mr Canale said he had started planting more to replace his lost stock.

"The spring looked like it had a good start," he said.

Mr Canale said he hoped rain would continue to fall at regular intervals to ensure the ground retained some moisture and produce a good crop of fruit.

The Canale family has been at the Boambee property since the 1960s.

As well as farming bananas, Mr Canale has also diversified in running cattle.