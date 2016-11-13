Turning right is now turning wrong at two CBD intersections

There is now 'No Right Turn' signs stopping drivers turning right from Gordon St into Coff St as well as Harbour Dr into Duke St.

CHANGES to traffic flow are now in place in the CBD following the opening of the Duke St extension.

The main change is that there is no longer a right-hand turn into Coff St from the northern end of Gordon St.

Traffic heading from the south to Duke St, or to the eastern end of Coff St, should turn right at the Vernon St/Gordon St roundabout.

Signage and road markings are in place and drivers are asked to note the change and avoid attempting to make a right-hand turn into Coff Street from Gordon Street.

Drivers should also note that there is no right-hand turn into the Duke St extension for vehicles travelling west along Harbour Dr. This option was only available when the works were temporarily opened in July.

However, now that the roadway is fully open, drivers heading west that want to access Duke St should turn right at the new traffic lights and right again at the Vernon St/Gordon Str roundabout.