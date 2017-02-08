Truckie tackled driver who ran from crash scene

Scenes from the crash north of Coffs Harbour that police say saw a truck driver tackle a motorist as he ran from a three vehicle prang on the Pacific Hwy.

A B-DOUBLE truck driver is said to have tackled a motorist who attempted to flee the scene of an accident on the Pacific Highway.

The incident happened 5km north of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday around 7pm when a Hyundai struck the front bumper of a Mack prime mover that was towing trailers then headed up an embankment and crashed heavily into a SUV in another lane.

The crash happened at speed in a 110kmh zone of the highway.

At the scene, the truck driver explained how the car hit his truck, then lost control and drove up an embankment under an overpass before collecting the other vehicle which was driven by a woman.

The truck driver, who didn't want to be named, said as he pulled up his rig he watched as the male driver ran from his car up a roadside embankment.

After getting 'a thumbs up' from the female driver of the SUV to indicate she was okay the truckie told police he gave chase running up the hill after the fleeing driver.

Drawing close enough to the man the truckie said he pounced tackling him on a nearby off-ramp roundabout.

It is understood police arrived on scene moments later to find the man detained by passers-by.

As officers got a handle on the situation and what had happened, the man, believed to be aged in his 40s, began having seizures and reports from the scene indicated he blacked out for a short time.

Ambulance paramedics treated the man for about 20 minutes as well as the woman who was driving the third vehicle.

Both patients were transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for assessment.

North bound lanes of the Pacific Highway were closed for a brief period and police diverted traffic as the lanes were cleared.

Police say officers are tonight hoping to view dashcam video from the truck.