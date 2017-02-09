28°
Top five waterholes and waterfalls on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe | 9th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Scouts falls takes a fifteen minute bush walk to get to.
Scouts falls takes a fifteen minute bush walk to get to. Rachel Vercoe

COFFS Harbour is well known for it's numerous beautiful beaches which are a popular place for locals and tourists to visit during summer to cool off from the heat of the day.

What's just as refreshing are the beautiful waterholes we also have on offer in our own backyard.

If you're wanting to cool off, explore, take photographs of something different, grab your swimmers and head out west.

Listed below are our top five waterholes and waterfalls on the Coffs Coast.

Let us know which one is your favourite or what your top five are.

1. Crystal shower falls

Warm up with a walk through the lush Dorrigo National Park and cool off under the spray from the stunning Crystal shower falls as you walk behind the waterfall.

Located 67km West of Coffs Harbour, the 3.5km return walk will take you through the tropical mountain side filled with World Heritage listed rainforests and a wide range of wildlife.

2. Dangar falls

While you're up at Dorrigo don't miss out on your chance to visit Dangar Falls located only two kilometres North of the town centre.

View the 30-metre waterfall from the viewing platform or by the walking trail leading to the river at the bottom of the falls.

Enjoy and picnic lunch or a swim a ledge located under the waterfall.

3. Promise lands

Meandering through the Gleniffer valley is the stunning Never Never Creek providing numerous swimming holes for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Gleniffer valley is located approximately 12kms north west of Bellingen, the river starts at Dorrigo National Park and flows through the valley.

Surrounded by stunning mountains and lush green properties, the Promise Lands are known by locals for the collection of vistas and beautiful spots to swim and relax.

4. Frasers waterhole

A quick fifteen minute drive west of the Coffs Harbour CBD will take you to a special place called Dairyville.

The Urumbilum River winds through the spectacular country filled with thriving green farms.

The waterhole is a popular spot for locals to enjoy the sun and cool off in the refreshing waters.

If you're looking to make your visit a bit different, HWH Stables offer a ride to the waterhole where you are able to swim through the creek on horseback.

5. Scouts falls

Situated in the lush bush in Sherwood nature reserve, to get to the waterfall you'll need to be ready for a fifteen minute walk over rocks and along ledges.

The walk will warm you up and the reward at the end is definitely worth it.

Water cascades from about 10m into a beautiful swimming hole.

There are deep spots but beware of the shallower rocks before making any risky entries.

