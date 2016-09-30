23°
Toormina man charged with alleged drugs, firearm offences

Emily Burley
| 30th Sep 2016 8:00 PM

COFFS-Clarence Police allegedly seized a firearm, ammunition and drugs in two connected searches today.

A search warrant on a McFadyn St, Toormina residence allegedly turned up the firearm and ammunition, as well as cannabis.

No arrests were made at the time.

Police conducting random breath tests at Hill St, Coffs Harbour stopped a Holden utility about 1pm and spoke to a male driver, who was a resident at the McFadyn St home.

The driver, 28, and his vehicle were searched, with police allegedly locating methamphetamine and more cannabis.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he was charged with holding a licence that expired less than two years before, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing a shortened firearm without authority, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority, and possessing a prohibited plant.

He was given bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.  

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command, coffs harbour, drugs charges, firearm offences, toormina

