34°
Tinkler, now based in Coffs Harbour, has travel plans dashed

Vanda Carson | 31st Jan 2017 6:00 AM
CANCELLED TRIP: Former billionaire Nathan Tinkler wont be travelling from Coffs to New York via Hawaii this week. Photo: PAUL MILLER
CANCELLED TRIP: Former billionaire Nathan Tinkler wont be travelling from Coffs to New York via Hawaii this week. Photo: PAUL MILLER

BANKRUPT recluse Nathan Tinkler lost a bid to fly from his home in Coffs Harbour to the United States for an interview this week, after a judge ruled his travel deadlines were not genuine.

A court heard Tinkler was borrowing thousands of dollars from his elderly dad Les Tinkler to fund a 10-week jaunt to Hawaii and New York with his new family, a court has heard.

The former mining heavyweight, turned jobseeker, had hoped to be in Manhattan for his 41st birthday tomorrow.

He was in the Federal Court in Brisbane last week with his Queens Counsel in a bid to board a flight to New York on Sunday.

Tinkler, who now lives in Coffs Harbour with secretary-turned-fiancee Jodie Van Gilst and their two babies, needed the court to green-light the trip because his passport had been seized by his bankruptcy trustee, and he is banned from travel without the consent of his bankruptcy trustee, John Melluish of Ferrier Hodgson.

The former billionaire remains a director and sole shareholder of Noorinya Holdings, which purchased a luxury headland estate at Sapphire for a Coffs Harbour market record of $11.5 million in 2008.

Tinkler's barrister Paul McQuade told the court that the 40-year-old father of six had a job interview lined up in Manhattan with an unnamed mining company.

Mr McQuade told Justice John Nicholas that Tinkler also wished to visit his ex-wife's $US15 million mansion in the exclusive Makena district on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

He said Tinkler was needed in Maui by Monday to care for their four children as his ex-wife Rebecca was taking an overseas trip and having trouble hiring a new nanny.

Solicitor Kylie Rae, for Mr Melluish, told the court Mr Melluish would welcome Tinkler getting a job.

Ms Rae told the court it appeared Mr Tinkler had "not been frank" in revealing details of his trip to Mr Melluish.

Tinkler has been unemployed since his consultancy to Australian Pacific Coal, through a company owned by his father, ended in September, the court was told.

Justice Nicholas ordered Tinkler to appear in court in Sydney on Friday where he faced face a grilling about his plans.

Outside court Tinkler refused to answer questions about who was paying his QC's fees and why he needed to spend 10-weeks in the US.

