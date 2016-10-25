25°
Time to roll up the sleeves and donate blood

Keagan Elder
| 25th Oct 2016 11:45 AM
EMPTY CHAIRS: Red Cross Blood Service's John Sullivan and Felix Palmer are appealing for donors after a shortage over the winter months.
EMPTY CHAIRS: Red Cross Blood Service's John Sullivan and Felix Palmer are appealing for donors after a shortage over the winter months. Keagan Elder

COFFS Harbour Red Cross Blood Service is down on blood stocks and donors which could one day save your life.

After a tough winter season, Red Cross Blood Service community relations officer Felix Palmer said the centre was feeling the pressure.

Mr Palmer said donors affected by cold and flu were unable to roll up their sleeves for their own well-being as well as to make sure nothing was passed on in the donated blood.

Illness resulted in a seasonal drop-off in donor numbers which extended into September and as a result the number of donors who had booked in appointments in October were greatly reduced.

Now it has started to warm up, a new appeal by the Red Cross Blood Service has taken to the street.

"We're calling on those donors to rebook an appointment,” Mr Palmer said.

Coupled with a shortage of donors on the books as a result of the waves of cold and flu, Mr Palmer said there was also a battle on a new front.

"We've also had a 10% reduction in new donors,” he said.

Mr Palmer said one in three people would need blood in their lifetime but only one in 30 donated.

In a bid to rebuild blood stocks and the levels of blood platelets and red blood cells, the centre launched a campaign Hunt for Red in October.

Mr Palmer said part of this campaign was to enlist 100 new donors from the Coffs Coast region.

"We're appealing to donors who might not have been able to give in winter to come back and start giving blood again,” he said.

"We'd also like to extend the invitation to anyone else who is thinking about giving blood.

"You'll be saving the lives of cancer patients, road trauma victims, pregnant mothers, unborn babies and people undergoing emergency surgeries.”

There has also been a change to tattoo deferrals to boost donations.

In a bid to further increase the number of blood donors the wait of six months following a tattoo has been reduced to four months.

Mr Palmer said there was an improvement in blood testing devices, so tattoo and piercing deferrals were reduced with no added risk.

