28°
News

Culture of Catholic Church must change, says priest

Claudia Jambor
| 9th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
LOOKING BACK: An old photo from The Northern Star files of St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore.
LOOKING BACK: An old photo from The Northern Star files of St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CHANGING the culture of the Catholic Church is the best apology the institution can give its victims, a priest of nearly 45 years said in his thought-provoking testimony this week at the Royal Commission into child abuse within the church.

Dr Michael Damien Whelan, whose passion for the priesthood flourished while growing up on the Northern Rivers, gave evidence at the commission hearing on Monday with fellow priest Dr David Gerard Ranson, of Broken Bay.

Dr Whelan said shifting the mentality of the clergy away from traditional power structures and hierarchy would be a key driver in better protecting its community.

"I'm just thinking to myself that the most powerful apology we can make is to change," Dr Whelan said.

"What has been done - the hurt, the terrible pain - it is. We can apologise, but words are not enough.

"The best gift we can give those who have been hurt is to move down the track that David is saying whereby we become a different kind of organisation with a different culture, a more relational culture."

The 69-year-old is confident the commission will expose the truth behind an alleged systemic lack of accountability and transparency in the Catholic Church.

"David and I would not be sitting here if it hadn't been for the courage of victims and the persistence of the courts and the journalists who brought this commission into being. We would have done something to tidy it up but we would not have got to the truth of it," Dr Whelan said.

Before moving to Sydney to begin his journey of priesthood at the age 17, Dr Whelan attended Ballina High School and said he was inspired to join the Marist Brothers through "tangential connections" with St John's College at Woodlawn, where some of his friends went to school and where the Marist Fathers taught.

"What has been done - the hurt, the terrible pain - it is. We can apologise, but words are not enough. 

Dr Whelan later took aim at the role of seminaries in educating the next generation of priests and called for them to be shut down.

"Seminaries are like boarding schools and I don't think they are healthy environments for maturation to take place. Let the would-be ordained minister live in the community, and a lot of the formation would go on in that context, as it were, de facto," Dr Whelan said.

During his seminary years, Dr Whelan said he suffered back pain and migraines from what he puts down to tension brought on by the pressures of the establishment.

He told the commission he had "no professional teacher training" before he was posted to a Catholic college in Tasmania, other than courses he undertook on initiative during holidays.

"Buy yourself an instrument of discipline" was the parting advise Dr Whelan recalled his provincial superior at the seminary giving him before his departure.

"I think this really was a serious lack. There was no mentoring. I just turned up with my cane from Pellegrini, and a lot of goodwill and naivety, and set about probably being quite a bad disciplinarian and teacher," Dr Whelan said.

"I should have been given professional training as a teacher and I should have been mentored and guided. I've thought back on it, in the light of the commission's work, and I say, 'Thank God I didn't have a proclivity to misbehave,' " Dr Whelan said.

"The tensions that I was under and the opportunities that I had could have led me to that."

Dr Whelan called the church law of mandatory celibacy "misguided" and questioned its relevance in the organisation.

He claimed a misinterpretation of sexual inclination in the 4th and 5th centuries had lead to the acts being negatively perceived in the "Catholic psyche".

Counsel assisting Ms Gail Furness said many witnesses did not view mandatory celibacy as a factor in itself, but rather the teachings or theology of the Catholic Church in matters of sexuality that were relevant.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  abuse catholic church celergy child sex abuse northern rivers northern rivers crime royal commission

Police seize $115,000 in marijuana in Coffs raids

Police seize $115,000 in marijuana in Coffs raids

BREAKING: Police raids in two Coffs Harbour homes have seen more than $115,000 worth of marijuana seized.

Dead in a ditch: Coffs man accused of mate's brutal murder

Grafton Courthouse Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Supreme Court trial of Donald Gordon comes back to Grafton

Top five waterholes and waterfalls on the Coffs Coast

Scouts falls takes a fifteen minute bush walk to get to.

Find a new place to cool off this weekend.

Pet owners fear there's no vaccine for fatal virus

PET RABBITS THREATENED: "If this was happening to dogs or cats there would be an uproar,” says Rabbit Sanctuary co-founder Kim Cooney.

"If this was happening to dogs or cats there would be an uproar.”

Local Partners

What you need to know if you have a portable pool

RESIDENTS seeking relief from the heat by using portable pools urged to be aware of the NSW pool fencing laws

Popular Coffs Coast event cancelled

Emerald Beach Fair stallholders have today been told the 2017 event won't go ahead.

Big community event cancelled due to construction works

Sizzling Bookfest bargains

CHOCKERS: Lester Platts and Chris Ryland, Coffs Harbour South Rotary preparing for Bookfest April 1-8.

80,000 book will hit the Bookfest tables in April

Countdown is on for 2017's bcu Coffs TRI

BACK AGAIN: Last year's female winner Holly Khan will return to this year's bcu Coffs TRI to try and defend her title.

Overseas athletes billed for this year's triathlon

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

TOM Hiddleston has finally spoken about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, the reason they broke up and why he wore that I (heart) T.S. shirt.

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

Well presented Investors Dream

3/8 Bradbury Close, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Positioned handsomely on an elevated block, this Hopwood home has been finished with all the features you would expect such as 3 bedrooms all with built-ins and...

East Facing Block In Safety Beach

1 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Great building block and with 667m2 to place your home on, will ... $265,000

Great building block and with 667m2 to place your home on, will be a winner! With reserve at the back, you will only have two neighbours. Which is great? With Golf...

What A Location!

10 Lomandra Court, Corindi Beach 2456

Residential Land Situated within walking distance of the beach this 774m2 block offers the ... $285,000

Situated within walking distance of the beach this 774m2 block offers the perfect canvas for you to build your dream beachside home. One of the last remaining...

Great Location with Ocean Views Woolgoolga

7 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

6 months old & enjoying a pleasant treed outlook with some distant ocean views is this fantastic, light filled open plan property with only minutes' walk to beach...

Beachside Living at it&#39;s Best

37 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $1,100,000

Backing onto Coastal Reserve this superb two storey residence offers an enviable coastal lifestyle ideal for families seeking a private haven. Ideally positioned...

Quiet Lifestyle at Country Club Estate

7 Palmer Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $580,000

This home has immediate appeal from the moment you encounter the impressive oversized driveway. The floorplan is away from open plan and offers separation of the...

Stunning Beachside Lifestyle

85 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $639,000

If it's beachside lifestyle you are after then this immaculate property is perfect being just a short stroll to the beautiful shores of Corindi Beach. From the...

Beach Home in Great Order

66 Bluff road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Close to the beach and in tip top condition this family sized home represents a terrific opportunity to purchase a home you can move straight into. Featuring good...

Coastal Charm At Arrawarra

24 Arrawarra Beach Road, Arrawarra 2456

House 3 2 1 $739,000

Perfectly positioned in the much sought after beach village of Arrawarra, you'll discover a stunningly renovated and rejuvenated queenslander style residence that...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

Rentals fall short

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!