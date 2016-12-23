Time for kids to try a tri

WIN GRIN: The Scoot for Schools Challenge will be a new part of bcu Coffs TRI on March 4 giving kids aged from 6 to 14 a chance to help their school win prizes to spend on sporting equipment.

THE bcu Coffs KIDS TRI is fast approaching with events for children aged six to 14 years.

The Scoot for Schools Challenge is a new incentive which has been introduced for the March 4 event with cash prizes for the schools with the highest number of participants to spend on sporting equipment.

"The aim of the Scoot for Schools Challenge is to encourage participation across the region from primary school students," event manager Sinclair Black said.

"We want to get the kids to set themselves a challenge and do something fun and active in their local community."

The event is named after the mascot of the event's major sponsor bcu.

Schools will be categorised based on their size and the schools with the highest percentage of participants in each category to be awarded cash to spend on sporting equipment.

When registering online for the the Scoot for Schools Challenge at villagesports.com.au, students simply select their school from a dropdown list. The more students who participate, the greater the chance their school has of winning.

The bcu Coffs KIDS TRI is open to all abilities and levels of experience, offering Aquathons (swim/run) for six to 10 year olds, and Triathlons (swim/cycle/run) for 10 to 14 year olds.

The swims are held in the shallow waters of the protected Jetty Beach with qualified surf lifesavers on duty.

Children can ride any style of bike as long as it's roadworthy and is ridden with an approved bike helmet. The roads are closed to traffic for the cycle and run legs making it very safe for all competitors.

All children who participate in the bcu Coffs KIDS TRI will receive a $20 voucher to go into a new or existing bcu bank account.