Time for a Macca's run

Rachel Vercoe | 10th Nov 2016 8:36 AM

COFFS Coast residents are being encouraged to head out for a Macca's run this weekend to support seriously ill children and their families.

McHappy Day is celebrating its 25th anniversary and raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Coffs Coast residents are urged to join in on the fundraising today by going on what many Australians know as a Macca's run.

Locals can support seriously ill children and their families by heading into their local McDonald's and either buying a big mac, a helping hand for $2, a pair of Ronald socks for $3 or making a donation.

Proceeds from helping hands, Ronald socks and $2 from every Big Mac bought on the day will go towards McHappy Day's $3.8 million fundraising target to support essential programs and services.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities is an independent charity which creates, finds and supports programs across Australia helping seriously ill children and their families.

So far, the programs have helped more than 120,000 Australian families.

"The power of family closeness is a driving factor in the work of RMHC and this year's fundraising goal equates to providing around 28,000 nights for Australian families at one of the 16 Ronald McDonald houses across Australia," Ronald McDonald Charities CEO Barbara Ryan said.

Ronald McDonald houses are attached to major women's and children's hospitals and provide accommodation for families with a seriously ill child while they are receiving treatment.

Raising funds on McHappy Day will help more families stay close together at one of the toughest times in their lives and continue to provide families with a home away from home.

