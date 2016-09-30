Five taken to Coffs hospital Pacific Hwy crash

1.11PM

CARS involved in this morning's accident have been cleared off the hwy at Macksville, two hours after the crash occurred.

Motorists are experiencing traffic delays of up to 30 minutes in both directions.

1.04PM

FIVE people have been taken to Coffs Harbour hospital after a three-vehicle smash on the Pacific Hwy at Macksville.

A hospital spokeswoman said an 11-year-old girl, a 50-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 17-year old male are in a stable condition.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said all five people were assessed by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

EARLIER

HOLIDAY-makers are experiencing delays of up to half an hour on the Pacific Hwy near Nursery Rd, Macksville following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services, the Roads and Maritime Authority and tow trucks rushed to the scene after 11am this morning.

MACKSVILLE: Southbound delays up to 40 mins on Pacific Hwy & 25 mins northbound due to holiday traffic & an accident. Allow extra time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) September 30, 2016

A contra flow is operating in the northbound lanes with delays of 30 minutes reported.

Similar delays have been reported for southbound lanes.

This story will be updated when more information comes to light.