Three people injured in Pacific Hwy crash

The view from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter of this afternoon's crash at Halfway Creek.

UPDATE: THREE people were injured in the crash on a stretch of roadway being upgraded.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter attended the crash and flew a female patient to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Two other patients were taken via road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

All diversions have been lifted and traffic in the area is returning to normal.

Contrary to earlier reports, Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter reported there were two vehicles involved, not three as reported by Live Traffic NSW.

UPDATE: THE Pacific Hwy has reopened at Halfway Creek following a serious three car crash. Live Traffic NSW stated the highway was closed in both directions south of Kungala Rd while police carried out an investigation.

Both southbound and northbound diversions have been lifted.



EARLIER: THE Pacific Hwy has been closed in both directions near Halfway Creek after a three vehicle crash.

At 2.39pm emergency services were called to the the crash about 300m south of Kungala Rd.

Live Traffic NSW stated an emergency helicopter, crash investigation unit and emergency services attended.

Light vehicles are being diverted at Kungala Rd to Orara Way southbound while northbound light vehicles are diverted to Old Bucca Rd.

Heavy vehicles are being stored.

For more information, visit Live Traffic NSW.