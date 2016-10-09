Threat of shark attacks a beachside tourism risk

Clarence member Chris Gulaptis has called on firther action to protect beachgoers from the threat of shark attack.

THE Premier of NSW is being called on take stronger action to take stronger action to protect beach goers from shark attacks or risk placing the local economies of seaside towns at risk.

The Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis says sharks are a bigger threat than greyhounds and has written to Premier Mike Baird expressing his concerns in light of the recent shark attack at Lighthouse Beach believing it's a sign the threat of a shark attack is real and won't go away.

"As a keen surfer the Premier gets this. I am just asking him to do more and to do it more quickly,” Mr Gulaptis said.

While the Nationals member acknowledge the NSW Government has taken some action on the issue he believes more, including trialling more traditional nets on the beaches most at risk, could be done.

Mr Gulaptis said the threat of shark attacks is enough to hinder tourism numbers this summer, a vital pert of the North Coast economy.

"Pristine North Coast beaches ...are key tourism drawcards, contributing to the employment of hundreds of local people,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The perceived risk of shark attacks puts those jobs in jeopardy.

"Huge Government investment in the Pacific Hwy upgrade and the new Grafton Bridge is boosting the local economy but our seaside towns will be left behind if we don't deal intelligently with what appears to be a growing shark menace.

"Nets aren't a comprehensive solution to what is a complex problem, but they are a good start and send a clear message to the community that the Government cares about beachgoer safety.”