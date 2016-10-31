Thora fire extinguished after it affected traffic

A BUSHFIRE on Waterfall Way at Thora which affected traffic has been extinguished.

Mid-North Coast RFS District Technical Officer Jason Booth said the fire no longer affected traffic in the area and was now listed under a patrol status.

Mr Booth said crews would return to the scene later on in the day to monitor it.

He said RFS crews got the call at 6.02am.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined and was still under investigation.

Mr Booth said it was still too early to determine the severity of the upcoming fire season but said more rain was needed to reduce the risk.