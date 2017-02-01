Think it's hot on the Coffs Coast? Worst to come

THE heatwave gripping the Coffs Coast shows no signs of easing with temperatures likely to be into the 30s well into next week.

Smoke from the Grafton fire created the perfect setting for a blazing red sunrise behind The Jetty at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Early morning swimmers made the most of the coolest place on offer - the ocean, while the more energetic did aerobics classes on the waterfront, walked, run or paddled a kayak.

Coffs residents can expect a top of 33 degrees today with even hotter conditions on Thursday with a forecast high of 35 degrees.

Sun rise scenes near The Jetty at Coffs Harbour. Mark Furler

Weatherzone's site shows the heat continuing into next week with 34 degrees forecast for next Tuesday.

There's been no respite from the heat at night with minimums remaining in the early 20s.

The severe heat has prompted health officials to take the risk of heat-related illness seriously.

Director of Public Health Mr Paul Corben said earlier this week that the elderly, infants and children, people with a chronic medical condition and people who live alone were the most vulnerable in the hot.

"During a heat wave, it is very important to stay in regular contact with your elderly friends, neighbours and relatives, and to look out for other vulnerable members of your community."

"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It can also make underlying health conditions worse.

The following simple precautions will help minimise the risk of health-related illness:



• Drink plenty of water and remember to carry some with you when you're out and about;

• Avoid alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks;

• Plan your day around the heat. Stay indoors between 11am and 5pm and minimise physical activity;

• Keep the sun out of your house by shading windows with an awning, shade-cloth or plants. Shutting curtains will also help;

• Keep windows closed during the day. Open them when it cools down at night or in the early morning;

• If you have an air-conditioner, make sure it's working;

• If you don't have an air-conditioner, try to spend some time in an air-conditioned place like a shopping centre, library or cinema; and

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton.