Things to do on Australia Day on the Coffs Coast

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Toormina Hotel has a big day of family activities planned for Australia Day. Check out your local venues Facebook page for details.

THE day for sun, music and good times with great people has come again.

There is plenty on offer this Australia day on the Coffs Coast with something for everyone.

Celebrate Australia day at the Toormina Hotel trying out the mechanical surfboard, having a bounce on the jumping castle or munching on a lamb leg spit roast roll.

Enjoy a family day at the Seaview tavern with a pool party, triple j hottest 100 live and loud all day, a prize for the best dressed Aussie and snag eating competition at 5pm.

Celebrate Australia Day with family, friends and your local community at the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens as we welcome our newest citizens and present the Australian Day Awards. The ceremony starts at 8am and goes until 10.30am.

HQB Australia Day Fun Run will be held with 2km, 5km and 10km runs for anyone to enter, starting and finishing in front of the Surf Club.

Register at goo.gl/bhoC0o

The Hoey Moey will be rocking Triple J Hottest 100 countdown live through the venue from 12 noon. Aussie competitions will also be happening including the annual meat pie eating contest.

Moonee Beach Tavern will also be playing the Triple j Hottest 100 countdown with food, music and good times.

Spend the day in a culturally rich and inclusive environment at the largest Aboriginal cultural event on the Mid North Coast, the Saltwater Freshwater Festival.