These Danes are great

THE National Danish Performance Gymnastics Team will tour Coffs Harbour for the first time at the weekend.

The touring team will be just one of many attractions at the first Far North Coast Festival of Gymnastics at Sportz Central on Sunday.

The National Danish Performance Gymnastics Team is made up of 24 of the best gymnasts in Denmark.

They trained and prepared for their show for more than a year before embarking on a 10-month world tour to promote gymnastics.

As part of the 2016-17 world tour, the Danish team will be in Australia for four weeks and Coffs Harbour will be one of their four regional towns they will stop at.

The Far North Coast Festival of Gymnastics organised by Coffs Coast Gymnastics is designed to celebrate body movement through different expressions of gym sports and allow regional gymnasts to display their talent to a wide audience outside of competition.

Event organiser Arianne Reis said the event aimed to inspire people to engage in life-long physical activity and arts.

"Performance gymnastics combines elements of gymnastics and dance and it can incorporate large or hand held apparatus to no equipment at all," she said.

The National Danish Performance Gymnastics Team will be the showcase of the first North Coast Festival of Gymnastics.

They will be joined by Coffs Coast Gymnastics based in Toormina and Woolgoolga's So Fun Gymnastics.

The National Danish Performance Gymnastics Team will also host workshops for local gymnasts and coaches.

For more information, email coffscoastgymnastics@

hotmail.com.

Event information

When: 1pm Sunday.

Where: Sportz Central, 74a Bray St, Coffs Harbour.

Cost: $5 for all spectators. Tickets can be purchased on the day at the venue.

For more information, phone Arianne Reis on 0488471911.