25°
News

There is something fishy about this school

Keagan Elder
| 15th Nov 2016 7:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STUDENTS at Coffs Harbour High School got a shock start to their week.

Head teacher English Paula Madigan said about 8.45am on Monday a group of Year 11 students were shocked after a fish landed just feet away from them.

"Suddenly this blackfish fell onto the ground in front of a group of Year 11 students," Paula said.

"They looked up and saw there was a sea eagle above.

"It did get dropped from a great height."

Paula said the students rushed the fish, still flapping, inside and dropped it into a sink of water.

From there, English teacher Raija Chapman, put her hand up to rush the fish back to the sea.

"Raija Chapman volunteered to put it in a bucket and release it at the Jetty," Paula said.

Paula said the fish was a legal size but no one fancied taking it home for dinner.

She said the fish was able to swim away and hoped it was able to survive its Monday ordeal.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  blackfish coffs harbour high school coffs harbour schools offbeat sea eagle

There is something fishy about this school

There is something fishy about this school

STUDENTS at Coffs Harbour High School got a shock start to their week.

Council votes to trial audio streaming of their meetings

AGAINST IT: Cr Paul Amos was against audio trials.

Coffs Harbour City Council to trial audio recordings of meetings

Police hunt for man after Coffs break and enter

POLICE WARNING: Police have warned people to lock up properties after an expected increase in break and enter incidents on the Coffs Coast.

Police warn people to lock up properties to avoid break and enters

Detectives on hunt for clues into Nambucca Heads shootings

Strike Force Clavering has been formed to investigate two shootings in Nambucca Heads.

Detectives form strike force to investigate two Nambucca shootings

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has a lot of "work to do".

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $829,950

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Privacy in a subtropical paradise...

Lot 152 Lake Russell Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000 ...

Situated at the head of a cul de sac in a premium semi-rural pocket of Emerald Beach, this rare level allotment of just under 5 acres offers the discerning buyer a...

Striking Design, First Class Luxury, Premier Location

43 Faviell Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 4 By Negotiation

Just 15 minutes to Sawtell beaches and home to the internationally acclaimed "Bonville Golf Resort". Bonville's collection of luxury rural homesteads is a proven...

A Great Starter - Neat &amp; Tidy in Very Convenient Location

163 Linden Avenue, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $379,000

Elevated to encompass hinterland views, this sold brick and tile home is perfectly positioned and has been lovingly maintained by the current owner of 14 years...

Designed for an Active Beachside Lifestyle

115 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $725,000

Positioned perfectly behind Shelly's Beach, is the ultimate beachside family home in one of the most sought after beachside neighbourhoods. Just 4 years old, its...

Opportunity for Airbnb Investment

3/22 Brunswick Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

Perfectly situated to take advantage of the shortage in Airbnb accommodation. Walking distance to 3 great beaches as well as cafes, bowling club, surf club and...

Conveniently Located Townhouse - Wallk to CBD

3/80 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000

Offering a lifestyle of convenience and low maintenance living, this well presented property which benefits from an extra office/bedroom, is situated in a small...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 19th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS

35 South Arm Road, Urunga 2455

House 3 1 2 $449,000

As the heading suggests, this 3 bedroom home is full of promise for the right buyer with a little vision. The home is sold block, structurally sound and with some...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!