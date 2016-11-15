There is something fishy about this school

STUDENTS at Coffs Harbour High School got a shock start to their week.

Head teacher English Paula Madigan said about 8.45am on Monday a group of Year 11 students were shocked after a fish landed just feet away from them.

"Suddenly this blackfish fell onto the ground in front of a group of Year 11 students," Paula said.

"They looked up and saw there was a sea eagle above.

"It did get dropped from a great height."

Who said fish can't fly?! Yesterday, this fish fell from the sky over the school, was collected by students and returned to the ocean. pic.twitter.com/UUwOQvTEig — Coffs Harbour High (@coffs_high) November 14, 2016

Paula said the students rushed the fish, still flapping, inside and dropped it into a sink of water.

From there, English teacher Raija Chapman, put her hand up to rush the fish back to the sea.

"Raija Chapman volunteered to put it in a bucket and release it at the Jetty," Paula said.

Paula said the fish was a legal size but no one fancied taking it home for dinner.

She said the fish was able to swim away and hoped it was able to survive its Monday ordeal.