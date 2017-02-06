Coffs Harbour's Woman of the Year

Coffs Harbour Woman of the Year Ms Laurie Van Loo and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser.

A FAMILIAR face for those who play or follow basketball in Coffs Harbour has been acknowledged for her hard work and continued passion.

Laurie Van Loo was on her way to pick up cherries when she received a phone call to say she had been chosen as the Coffs Harbour Electorate Woman of the Year in 2017.

Laurie received her certificate from Andrew Fraser on Monday for her involvement in the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association over the past 30-years.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said "Laurie is the type of person we want in our community."

"She's done a lot of things that no one recognises and has flown under the radar."

Laurie humbly accepted the award with her proud daughter by her side.

"I get rewarded all the time by the families and kids," Laurie said.

"It's not just about playing the game, it's the rewards and love I get when I walk into the stadium."

"I feel a bit humble because it's doing something I love doing, I love the sport and I love watching the kids improve," she said.