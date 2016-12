Use a coat hanger to wrap up your Christmas lights. Easy to put away and stops the tangles.

TIME is precious these days and everyone loves a good old 'life hack.'

Australians have always been among the world's most inventive people, so today we launch a segment called the 'Simple things in life' that shares the knowledge on how to do little things better to save both time and money.

If you have a great life hack that is just too good not to be shared, please take a photo and email it to us with a brief explanation to editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au or share it with us on Facebook.