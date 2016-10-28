23°
The race is on to save the day

28th Oct 2016 2:00 PM
Does Coffs Harbour want to keep a half-day holiday for Coffs Cup Day? Have your say in the comments below.
Does Coffs Harbour want to keep a half-day holiday for Coffs Cup Day? Have your say in the comments below.

COFFS Harbour could endanger its "day of days” - if the city reconsiders having a part-day public holiday for the Coffs Harbour Cup.

That's the view of the Coffs Harbour Racing Club, which has weighed into the public holiday debate, after news Coffs Harbour City Council is reconsidering the future of the half-day (noon to 5.30pm) public holiday.

"The Coffs Harbour Cup has been running since the 1960s and the part-public holiday has been granted for over 20 years,” said racing club chief executive officer Russ Atkinson.

"The event is by far the most significant social gathering for the Coffs Coast community each year and yields considerable economic and social benefits to the business and the broader community.

"The Cup attracts over 50% of all race day attendance for the year, with approximately 7500 people attending the Coffs Cup.

"Substantial support is provided from the business community and beyond, with many enjoying and taking part of the many private marquee and corporate hospitality events. It is Coffs Harbour's day of days; an opportunity to have people near and far of all ages, to enjoy the festivities, celebrate our wonderful community.”

On Wednesday, the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce published its opinion where it promoted the option of a "local event day” as an alternative to the part-day public holiday traditionally held in August.

The racing club has encouraged supporters of the part-day public holiday to write a short email to council on coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au before the consultation period, closes next Friday, November 4 at 5pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour Racing Club pushes to key half-day public holiday for cup day. Vote in our online poll.

