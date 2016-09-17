File of Wundarra issues the proof: Fraser

KEEPING COUNT: MP Andrew Fraser looks through the files he says he's collected on Wundarra-related incidents for 17 years.

ANDREW Fraser has been collecting reports and communication regarding Wundarra for years.

The Coffs Harbour MP said the file was evidence enough the out-of-home care agency should be closed.

Following an ABC report Wundarra was taking legal action in an attempt to regain its funding, Mr Fraser said he wasn't aware of any such litigation.

Wundarra has claimed reports regarding the number of criminal incidents its residents had been involved in were the reason behind the funding cut.

"Their performance from the past is what is shutting them down," Mr Fraser said.

"It is the loss of a large contract for the area, but the evidence from the police and the Office of the Children's Guardian (OCG) says it all.

"This is not something I take lightly.

"They are not providing the service they are being funded to provide."

In NSW Parliament earlier this year, Mr Fraser raised the alleged rapes of a seven-year-old girl by a Wundarra resident and a 13-year-old Wundarra resident by her carer.

His comments sparked the OCG investigation into the service.

Mr Fraser made repeated calls for Wundarra to be stripped of its funding before the decision was made by the Department of Family and Community Services and minister Brad Hazzard earlier this month.