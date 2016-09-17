24°
News

File of Wundarra issues the proof: Fraser

Emily Burley
| 17th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
KEEPING COUNT: MP Andrew Fraser looks through the files he says he's collected on Wundarra-related incidents for 17 years.
KEEPING COUNT: MP Andrew Fraser looks through the files he says he's collected on Wundarra-related incidents for 17 years. Trevor Veale

ANDREW Fraser has been collecting reports and communication regarding Wundarra for years.  

The Coffs Harbour MP said the file was evidence enough the out-of-home care agency should be closed.  

Following an ABC report Wundarra was taking legal action in an attempt to regain its funding, Mr Fraser said he wasn't aware of any such litigation.  

Wundarra has claimed reports regarding the number of criminal incidents its residents had been involved in were the reason behind the funding cut.  

"Their performance from the past is what is shutting them down," Mr Fraser said.  

"It is the loss of a large contract for the area, but the evidence from the police and the Office of the Children's Guardian (OCG)  says it all.  

"This is not something I take lightly.  

"They are not providing the service they are being funded to provide."  

In NSW Parliament earlier this year, Mr Fraser raised the alleged rapes of a seven-year-old girl by a Wundarra resident and a 13-year-old Wundarra resident by her carer.  

His comments sparked the OCG investigation into the service.  

Mr Fraser made repeated calls for Wundarra to be stripped of its funding before the decision was made by the Department of Family and Community Services and minister Brad Hazzard earlier this month.  

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser, coffs harbour, wundarra, wundarra services

Local Partners

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

Pornhub and YouPorn, the biggest adult websites in the world, have been blocked in Russia. And things have become very odd.

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

