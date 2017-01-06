The power of pink and a hardworking trust

Pink Silks Race Day committee members Simon Chladil, Kris Jarvis, Nicole Pymont, Marsha Dodson, Lisa Smith, chairperson Tanya Johnson, Naomi McCullum, Deb Gooley and Stacy Jessup David Barwell

THE PINK Silks Perpetual Trust will proudly stage the 11th annual Pink Silks Race Day at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Sunday.

Established in 2007 as a one-day event on the annual racing calendar, the trust now coordinates several events each year through the generous support of local businesses and the broader community.

In that time the registered charity has raised not just funds, but awareness for Breast Cancer Research and Womens Health on the Coffs Coast .

Last year's Pink Silks Race Day raised $100,000 for local charities, while a Ladies and Tradies night organised by the trust in 2016 recently saw $26,000 donated to the palliative care unit at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Pinks Silks Trust commitee member Nicole Pymont said this year funds raised from the race day would be distributed to a number of great causes.

"We have set a fundraiser target of $120,000 for this year's Pink Silks race day," Ms Pymont said.

"Beneficiaries will include the Palliative Care Unit, Can Do Trust, the Cancer Council, Brainwave and the Australian Jockey's Trust, which supports jockeys who are injured in rise on the road to recovery.

"Every second year we try and donate 10% of the proceeds to cancer research and this year we will be supporting the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, which Dr Charlie Theo is involved with.

A highlight of the race day will be the fashions on the field with categories of best dressed lady, best dressed couple, best millinery, pinkest outfit and best dressed kids - girl, boy and teen being judged around 1.30pm.

And remember the brief is simply think pink of course.

There will be an 18 lot auction at the end of the day that everyone is welcome to join in on in the members area. Items include Winx memorabilia, racing experiences, ladies packages, dining Experiences and shares in a horse.

Raffles will be held with fantastic prizes donated from Go Vita, Beauty on the Promenade, Harbour Sweets, Troy's Catering and Terry White Chemist.

On the track, the main race will be the T.G Jung Quarries Wayne Glen Pink Silks Cup, named in honour of the late Wayne Glen, who as a longserving business owner, Rotarian and Coffs Harbour local was a great supporter of the Pink Silks Race Day.

The big race run over 1200metres will be run at 4.30pm.