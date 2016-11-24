The gift of giving, hamper style

BCU handing over hampers to the cause.

MAKE this Christmas a special one for families in Woolgoolga doing it tough.

Helping the Hungry - Woopi style is a project in the style of a reverse advent calendar where people place food and gifts into a hamper instead of taking them out.

Gifts as big or small as one can give will help cheer up a person or family at this festive time of the year.

Local businesses such as BCU Woolgoolga are donating money to purchasing hampers for the cause and have said they hope to put this out to all their other stores in the region.

Manager Karen Mill said with a recent a sum of money given to the store for coming runner-up in a competition for their Service and Culture and modelling BCU charter, they thought it was a great chance to assist the Helping the Hungry by donating the money to purchasing hampers.

Baskets, bags and boxes will be available for people to place their gift inside for the next 30 days.

From Friday, December 16, Helping the Hungry will distribute the collections to local people in need.