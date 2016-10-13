The faces behind Woopi's big day out

DESERVING: Nic Hester, Kailtlyn Avery and Norm Michener were among volunteers congratulated for their contributions to Curryfest.

CURRYFEST is more than just a day out.

Behind the scenes of Woopi's biggest day out is an army of volunteers who work to make the day a success.

This week at the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, festival organisers met with several of the volunteers from local charities and community groups to say thank-you for their efforts.

Tegan Ewart, the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce president and newly elected Coffs Harbour city councillor, presented them donations of $500.

One of the seven volunteer representatives was Woopi Junior surf lifesaving club, age manager, Nic Hester.

The club picked up rubbish after the event to keep their community clean.

Ms Hester said more bins were positioned around the festival to prevent a build up of litter, which was an issue after last year's celebrations.

Curryfest donation to local charities at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, October 12 2016 Rachel Vercoe

The donation has assisted the club to buy a trailer to carry more kids equipment.

Rotary Club of Woolgoolga will be using the Curryfest donation to develop a youth program to help Woolgoolga High students become involved in extra-curricular activities.

The Woolgoolga Red Cross, the local Scouts, art gallery, garden club and the Woolgoolga Athletic Club were also acknowledged for their help.

Cr Ewart said she hopes the annual donations to charities involved with Curryfest continue to grow with the festival.